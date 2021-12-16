It was reported this week that Kevin Owens has put pen to paper on a new WWE contract. After months of speculation about his future, the former Universal Champion will be sticking around with WWE.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the contract Kevin Owens signed is a three-year deal, which will keep him with WWE for the foreseeable future. Owens did not get a no-cut clause in his new contract. Meltzer added that it is a good money deal, believed to be $2-3 million per year, and he believes it was signed a couple of weeks ago.

Meltzer also stated that the belief is that this was more money than Owens would have made in AEW. He did note that some people within AEW are making that money, but not a lot.

Kevin Owens first joined WWE back in 2014, originally signing to work on NXT. Since that point, Owens has held the NXT Championship and the WWE Universal Championship. He is a three-time United States Champion and a one-time Intercontinental Champion.

Owens will have an opportunity to become WWE Champion for the first time in his career next month at the WWE Day One PPV. Kevin Owens will be competing in a fatal four-way match against champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins for the title.

Kevin Owens recently spoke with talkSPORT where he revealed that Vince McMahon had originally signed off for him to return to NXT after his WarGames return.

“Before I did the WarGames return, there were concrete plans for me to go back to NXT for an extended period before coming back to the main roster,” Kevin Owens said. “At the time, Paul Heyman was in charge on RAW, and those were just plans we had. Vince [McMahon] had signed off on all of them, and eventually, he changed his mind and nothing happened.”

Pat Laprade conducted an interview with Owens, which is set to drop this week, where he spoke about his decision. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for more from that interview.