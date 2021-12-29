As AEW continues to expand their roster, questions abound about how much more talent the promotion can add to its ranks. For AEW President Tony Khan, there is no limit. In an interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan revealed that AEW will continue to expand their roster beyond the signings they have made in 2021.

“I do think I have to be more discerning than ever in talent acquisition because we have such a strong roster,” Khan said. “I was aggressively expanding with the launch of Rampage. We made some big signings in the past including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Christian Cage and many others.

“We’ve also continued our partnerships with great international companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA. We have a lot of great talent working, but it’s time for me to be more discerning than ever in terms of acquisitions. Yes. We will continue expanding the roster. Absolutely, there will be more people coming into AEW.”

In addition to the major signings, Tony Khan has also added younger talent like Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia to the AEW roster. Wrestling free agency continues to expand as well, with the likes of Keith Lee, Shane Strickland (Isaiah Scott), John Morrison, Ember Moon, Tegan Knox, Gran Metalik, Toni Storm, and others becoming available at the end of February.

AEW Dynamite will air its last episode on TNT tonight from Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. They will make their TBS debut a week from today, with Hangman Page defending his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a rematch from Winter Is Coming.