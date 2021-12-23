AEW President Tony Khan has recently spoken with Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash. This will be the final episode of Dynamite before Christmas and there is a loaded lineup taking place. However, Khan has now teased some huge announcements as well.

“There’s also going to be some huge announcements on the show tonight,” Khan revealed. “We’ve talked a little bit about a few of them to preview them. And there’s going to be some stuff that’s going to come out of left field.”

Tony Khan also discussed the Owen Hart Cup, which will be taking place in 2022. He revealed that they want it to be prestigious in a similar manner to Wimbledon, with the company wanting this to honor Owen.

“It means a lot, absolutely,” he said. “This Owen Hart Cup tournament, I am very excited about it. Of course, we announced it will be singles tournaments in the men’s and women’s division and we want to build a prestigious cup for the Owen Hart tournament.

“I believe that we can make this something like the great tournaments in sports such as Wimbledon or the US Open, where we held Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, home of the US Open. Where there is a men’s champion and a women’s champion similar to how our divisions are set up,” Khan added. “I think it will be a unique opportunity for two great wrestlers in AEW every year to win a prestigious tournament and really to honor and memorialize such a special pro wrestler.”

During tonight’s Holiday Bash episode, Tony Khan revealed that AEW will be sharing a video about Owen. This will feature videos about him, and comments from wrestlers which Tony believes will be special.

“Tonight on Dynamite we’ve got a very special video that I’m really excited to show with the world. We’ve got footage from Owen Hart’s wrestling career and from his home life,” Khan revealed. “The wrestling footage, a lot of it came from New Japan Pro Wrestling and Dr. Martha Hart’s home library.

“Also, like I said some films from their home life,” he added. “We’ve also got testimonials, really some great words from wrestlers across generations. Wrestlers who have wrestled against Owen Hart and people who grew up idolizing Owen Hart. I just think it’s going to be very, very special.”

