AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is teasing one final surprise for 2021.

Khan took to Twitter this evening to hype the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, and said he may have one more surprise up his sleeve for the year. Khan also plugged the return of Jim Ross, the Daily’s Place debuts of CM Punk and Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly’s in-ring debut, and the semi-finals of the AEW TBS Title Tournament.

“So many great things on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT including @JRsBBQ return, @thunderrosa22 vs @Jade_Cargill TBS Championship semifinal, @KORcombat’s @AEW debut in a huge match, first time for @CMPunk & @AdamColePro in @dailysplace EVER + I may have 1 more surprise up my sleeve in 2021,” he wrote.

There’s no word on what Khan has planned for tonight’s show, but it’s expected that there will be a few significant angles to carry the company into the new year, and the Dynamite on TBS premiere, which takes place on January 5 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET by clicking this link. Below is the current line-up for the final Dynamite of 2021:

* CM Punk makes his Daily’s Place debut

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

* Jim Ross returns

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy