AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan says Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be one of the company’s best cards ever.

Khan took to Twitter on Monday and also thanked fans for making last Friday’s AEW Rampage the #7 show for the night on cable.

“Thank you fans who made #AEWRampage a top 10 show on cable (#7) last Friday! In 48 hours, Wednesday 12/22 is the Holiday Bash #AEWDynamite, & we aim to continue a great streak of Dynamite in the top 5. I think it’s one of our best cards ever, don’t miss Holiday Bash on Wednesday!,” he wrote.

Wednesday’s Holiday Bash Dynamite from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC will feature CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, more details will be announced on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, Cole giving The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish the best Christmas present ever, Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament, Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison, plus a Christmas party hosted by AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone.

