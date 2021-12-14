Former WWE Tag Team Champions Too Cool (Scotty 2 Hotty, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi) reunited on Monday, and are teasing an in-ring reunion for 2022.

As seen in the tweet below, Scotty (Scott Garland) posted a photo of he and Rikishi together again.

“So, this happened today! Ready for 2022. [peace sign emoji] [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [peace sign emoji],” he wrote.

Rikishi responded to the tweet and also indicated that we may see an in-ring reunion of the two Attitude Era stars in 2022. He also revealed that they met up at SeaWorld in Orlando.

Garland announced in late November that he was leaving his job as WWE NXT Producer/Coach. He noted last week that his WWE non-compete clause will end on Thursday, December 23, and that he is looking forward to getting back in the ring next year. Garland tweeted a list of goals for 2022, and those include to wrestle in Mexico, the UK and Japan, wrestle in front of his kids, and wrestle on national TV.

It remains to be seen if Scotty and Rikishi will team up again next year. They last teamed up, along with the late “Grandmaster Sexay” Brian Christopher on October 18, 2014 at RevPro’s Uprising event in the UK, where they defeated Terry Frazier, Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom. Before that, they last worked together on the January 6, 2014 edition of RAW, defeating 3MB’s Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

If Scotty and Rikishi do team back up in 2022, one tag team waiting to face them will be current AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR. Cash Wheeler responded to Garland’s tweet and made it clear that FTR is ready to lock up.

“We’ll pull up on Too Cool, too,” Wheeler wrote, in a reference to FTR’s appearance at ROH Final Battle this past weekend.

Rikishi and Scotty have not responded to Wheeler as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

So, this happened today! Ready for 2022.

✌🏽😎✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/vT0mkte9qC — Scott Garland (@TheScotty2Hotty) December 13, 2021

My non compete with WWE ends Dec. 23. Here are my top 10 goals for 2022 It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks, filled with so many positive texts, comments, and phone calls. It has been overwhelming awesome and I can’t thank you all enough. Can’t wait to see you all in 2022 pic.twitter.com/FYltCzsuWq — Scott Garland (@TheScotty2Hotty) December 6, 2021