Bayley has been striking up a friendship with Austin Theory, revealing via Twitter that she is now “best friends” with the RAW Superstar.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion tweeted on Tuesday:

Currently talking to @austintheory1 and we are new best friends.

Bayley’s tweet included a GIF of Kramer in a pimp attire from the Seinfeld episode, The Wig Master.

Last week, Bayley provided an update on her recovery from a torn ACL.

“So my knee is doing great, my ankle is doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great. My mind is doing great,” Bayley said via a Q&A on Instagram. “So it’s only a matter of time. I’m not going to tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But I’m going to be coming back soon, maybe, no. Y’all better be ready, better be ready.”

Following her surgery on July 15, Bayley was expected to be on the shelf for 9-12 months, the average recovery time for a torn ACL. While it is highly unlikely for Bayley to return at the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in January, fans on social media have been clamoring for her potential comeback ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory has yet to respond to Bayley’s tweet.