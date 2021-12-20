In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, RAW Superstar Bianca Belair stated how she could have benefitted enormously from WWE’s groundbreaking NIL program, which is designed to prepare collegiate athletes like herself for pro wrestling.

“You know, when I first started in 2016, I used to always say, ‘Man, I wish I found this a lot earlier.’ I got a late start,” Belair admitted. “But you know, I think my path is unique and I love the path that I took. I think that you know if I would have started right after college, I would have never gotten to CrossFit and I would’ve never gotten to go into powerlifting which I use, I pull a lot of things from CrossFit and powerlifting and I use it in the ring and even it even molded me into the person I am and a lot of that goes into the academic area. So I love the journey that I had.”

Belair is hopeful that she can be a good representation of what colleagiate athletes can bring to WWE through the NIL program.

“I do think it’s (NIL program) amazing,” Belair said. “There’s a lot of collegiate athletes that are getting this opportunity and opportunity you know getting a head start and I have to say, being a collegiate athlete. I hope that I’m a representation and I’ve proved that it can work. I’m not the only one in WWE that’s a collegiate athlete being successful right now. You know, we have that grit, we’re coachable, we know how to work hard, we know how to have downfalls but still be able to bounce back. So I’m really excited about this program.”

Prior to joining WWE in 2016, Belair was an All-American track and field athlete. She had what ESPN sportswriter Sean Hurd called “a volatile six-year track career” that saw her attend three universities. Following her track career, Belair became a CrossFit competitor and powerlifter, appearing in several magazines and competitons. She was forced to abandon her CrossFit career due to intercostal chondritis.

Bianca Belair is presently in a rivalry with Doudrop on the RAW brand.