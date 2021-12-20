WWE shared an exclusive video of Liv Morgan attempting to ambush Becky Lynch while training for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

In the video, Morgan thinks that she’s attacking the WWE RAW Women’s Champion with a kendo stick, but it’s not actually her.

The real Lynch then appears behind Morgan, takes the kendo stick, and attacks her with it. The two brawl for a short time, but Lynch breaks away and tells the other trainees to attack Morgan.

Becky Lynch will be defending the RAW Women’s Title against Liv at the Day 1 PPV.

Below is the video and the lineup for the pay-per-view:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song.

The Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.