WWE took to social media to reveal the official poster for the first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.
The poster is of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns will be defending his title against Brock Lesnar at the pay-per-view.
The Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Below is the official poster and current line-up for the pay-per-view:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. The Usos (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song
Acknowledge and admire the official poster for #WWEDay1. @WWERomanReigns | @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/OVraBouiR7
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2021