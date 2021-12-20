WWE took to social media to reveal the official poster for the first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

The poster is of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns will be defending his title against Brock Lesnar at the pay-per-view.

The Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Below is the official poster and current line-up for the pay-per-view:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song