Eric Bischoff Says AEW Boss Tony Khan Should Hire Recently Released Former WWE Star

Earlier this year, a comment from AEW co-owner Tony Khan regarding WWE's Jinder Mahal resulted in an online conversation that made Mahal the most talked-about man in wrestling — for a few hours, at least. Late last week, Mahal was released by WWE, and speaking on a recent edition of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff put forward an idea for the future of the "Modern Day Maharaja."

"If I was Tony Khan, ... I'd hire [Jinder Mahal] so fast," Bischoff said. "Going back to the comments that Tony made about Jinder, that started a whole thing. It turned into internet fire for about three days or four days. It was nuts."

Khan's comments on Mahal this past January revolved around the perception that fans criticized Hook for getting booked in a world title match against Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, Khan felt there were few complaints about Jinder Mahal facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw" after not appearing on TV for numerous months. Bischoff said the company now has a pre-built storyline ready for Mahal if he should enter AEW.