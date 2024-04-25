Thunder Rosa Addresses Mercedes Mone Joining AEW

Mercedes Mone has settled into her new surroundings in AEW nicely since her debut in March 2024. Despite not having an official match as of yet, Mone has made her presence felt in AEW during interactions with the likes of Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Julia Hart. There has been a lot of talk about Mone's debut in AEW, particularly from a financial standpoint, as it has been reported that she is the highest paid woman in all of wrestling, something that former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa said on "Gabby AF" is inspiring.

Advertisement

"The fact that she is one of the most prominent and best paid female wrestling athletes in history ... just sets the precedent for a lot of us," Rosa said. "Especially being a woman of color. She is a hustler, she is a go-getter, she is the type of woman who doesn't take no for an answer, and when she gets a no, she makes that a yes." Rosa explained that sometimes women in wrestling might be just accept what is given to them, but not Mone as she has taken a lot of risks that have eventually paid off, something Rosa admires about the former WWE star.

While Mone is currently setting her sights on Nightingale's TBS Championship, Rosa hopes she will get to cross paths with The CEO in the near future. "I'm just watching, waiting ... hopefully I get to work with her in a cycle. It would be very interesting to see the storylines and everything. Where are we going to start? Where's all this going to start? She's a great addition to the locker room."

Advertisement

Please credit "Gabby AF" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.