NJPW star Will Ospreay has weighed in on the controversial incident that took place at a weekend indie event in Texas, where Lando Deltoro referee was injured by The Blood Hunter (aka Hannibal, Devon Nicholson).

As noted, Saturday’s World Class Revolution event in Irving, TX saw The Blood Hunter defend the Texas Heavyweight Title against former WWE star Carlito. Hannibal ended up attacking Deltoro and stabbing multiple times in the head with a spike. Deltoro knew there would be a physical angle with Hannibal, and that he would bleed, but he says he did not agree to go as far as Hannibal did. Deltoro was later taken to a local hospital, where it was determined that he suffered a torn artery in his head. Deltoro has stated that the incident was “defiantly not a work” and that the angle went “way off the rails.”

In an update, Ospreay took to Twitter and reacted to the incident and said what happened was unacceptable.

“I hate cancel culture more than anyone. But when another persons life is in danger there should be no question. The business is about trust & at times can be the Wild West but once that trust is abused it can not be repaired. Unacceptable,” he wrote.

Ospreay added in a follow-up tweet and said Nicholson should be criminally charged for the incident.

“Even talking to a few people and you’re right it’s not even about cancel culture this is actually assault and it’s not on. This man should be charged for this,” he wrote.

There’s no word on if criminal charges will be brought against Nicholson, but some are encouraging Deltoro to press charges. As seen in the tweet below, Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace publicly encouraged him to take legal action.

We noted before that a GoFundMe campaign for Deltoro was launched at this link. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $4,753 of a $10,000 goal with 127 donations.

Ospreay is listed as making a donation of $200. James Cornette podcast co-host Brian Last is also listed among the top donors with a $300 donation.

Deltoro took to Twitter last night and responded to some feedback, writing, “I had heard that I could have said “stop” at anytime. I just wanted to say that’s it’s very hard to talk when there is a 300lbs man’s knee on your back and then being put in a choke hold while being stabbed repeatedly in the head with an iron spike , passed out shortly after”

He added in another tweet, “I agreed to gig myself, I did t agree to the 30 or 40 iron spikes to the head that severed an artery and nearly made me bleed to death. I’m crazy but not stupid lol”

Deltoro posted another update this morning and said he was going to get checked out due to an apparent infection.

“Quick update, woke up and the entire left side of my head feels like it’s on fire and there’s drainage, definitely an infection so I’m going in to get it looked at,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Ospreay’s full tweets below, along with the related posts:

Even talking to a few people and you’re right it’s not even about cancel culture this is actually assault and it’s not on. This man should be charged for this. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 13, 2021

I had heard that I could have said “stop” at anytime. I just wanted to say that’s it’s very hard to talk when there is a 300lbs man’s knee on your back and then being put in a choke hold while being stabbed repeatedly in the head with an iron spike , passed out shortly after — Lando Deltoro God’s perfect idiot (@Elcucuyfeo) December 14, 2021

PLEASE press charges. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 14, 2021

Anyone want a slightly used ref shirt? Mind need some sewing and several washes with tide. #bargin pic.twitter.com/VOU19izumT — Lando Deltoro God’s perfect idiot (@Elcucuyfeo) December 13, 2021

I agreed to gig myself, I did t agree to the 30 or 40 iron spikes to the head that severed an artery and nearly made me bleed to death. I’m crazy but not stupid lol — Lando Deltoro God’s perfect idiot (@Elcucuyfeo) December 13, 2021

Quick update, woke up and the entire left side of my head feels like it’s on fire and there’s drainage, definitely an infection so I’m going in to get it looked at. — Lando Deltoro God’s perfect idiot (@Elcucuyfeo) December 14, 2021

I’m not about “Cancel Culture”, but promotions need to STOP booking “Hannibal”, AKA “Blood Hunter”. There’s been numerous accusations of sexual harassment & several incidents of him legit injuring people. He’s a reckless liability that’s all about himself & getting YouTube views. pic.twitter.com/AfB2hc5LiF — The Slop Drop (@TheSlopDrop1) December 12, 2021

Lando here, Izzy is right it was defiantly not a work. pic.twitter.com/K0SZ1cLJe5 — Lando Deltoro God’s perfect idiot (@Elcucuyfeo) December 13, 2021

Hey @TheHannibalTV you can block me on Facebook but it stop me from sharing what you did to a referee. We put our bodies on the line for this business and you took advantage of that on someone not trained to defend themselves. Get the word out and get him out of our business!! pic.twitter.com/So1Q29fgu4 — Ryan Justice (@Justice8908) December 12, 2021