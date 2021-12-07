Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar) joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Liv Morgan’s loss to Becky Lynch

* Backstage news on WWE Day 1

* Mark Henry giving a major update on his in-ring future

* Matt Hardy’s update on Jeff Hardy

Nick’s conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you are most excited for on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s show via the embedded players below: