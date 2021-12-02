Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mat) joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Beth Phoenix leaving WWE NXT

* Backstage news on WWE NXT contracts

* WWE possibly dropping the Cruiserweight title

* Arn Anderson’s scary fall on AEW Dynamite

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what your favorite recent pro wrestling promo battle has been

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s show via the embedded players below: