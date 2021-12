Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

Brian Wohl joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE releasing Toni Storm

* Sean Waltman being cleared for in-ring action

* Backstage news on Veer Mahaan

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which female pro wrestler you think had the best 2021

