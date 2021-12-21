The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are approaching, and that means slight schedule changes for WWE and AEW. Below are schedule notes for the next two weeks:

* This Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will not air live. The episode was taped this past Friday from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL, and full spoilers can be found at this link. Matches announced include SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Toni Storm, and a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

* This week’s Holiday Bash Christmas edition of AEW Rampage will air on Saturday night at 9pm ET instead of the usual Friday night timeslot. The show will be taped on Wednesday night after the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite in Greensboro, NC, and matches announced so far include Hook vs. Bear Bronson, and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes

* Next Monday’s WWE RAW will air in the usual timeslot, live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. You can click here for top matches announced for the show

* Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode will air in the usual timeslot, and will be the go-home episode for the New Year’s Evil special that airs the following week, January 4

* Next Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite will air in the usual timeslot, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL

* Next Friday’s New Year’s Eve edition of WWE SmackDown will air in the usual 8pm ET timeslot, but on FS1 instead of FOX. This will reportedly be a 2021 Year In Review episode

* Next Friday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage on New Year’s Eve will air in the usual timeslot on TNT. The episode will be taped next Wednesday after the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Jacksonville

* The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will air live on New Year’s Day, which is Saturday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. You can click here for the current card or click here for the spoiler card

The WWE and AEW schedules will be back to normal with the first week of January.