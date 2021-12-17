WWE has announced Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Cesaro vs. Holland will be a rematch from the November 26 SmackDown episode, and a continuation of the Cesaro vs. Sheamus feud. Cesaro won that bout on November 26, which was Holland’s blue brand in-ring debut. Holland has not wrestled since that night.

WWE has also officially announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s show. We noted before how Lesnar was being advertised by the arena, but now WWE has added The Beast to their official SmackDown preview.

“The Universal Title picture wasn’t the only thing that Brock Lesnar affected last week in the absence of Roman Reigns. The Bloodline was also noticeably disrupted. For a moment, it seemed as if Special Council Paul Heyman actually began advocating for his one-time client Lesnar, even going so far as to say that The Conqueror may be the ‘future’ Universal Champion. The unsettling presence of The Beast also played a part in SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos coming up short in the Triple Threat Match against The New Day and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to determine the best tandem in WWE. What will happen after The Bloodline was left in upheaval? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX,” WWE wrote.

WWE previously announced that tonight’s SmackDown will feature the return of Universal Champion Roman Reigns after he had last week off.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s show from the Allstate Arena near Chicago:

* Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown

* What will happen after Brock Lesnar disrupted The Bloodline?

* Ridge Holland will put Sheamus’ lessons to use in rematch with Cesaro