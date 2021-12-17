Rising WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker has already set his sights on a future match with Brock Lesnar.

Breakker was recently a guest on WWE El Brunch to discuss all things NXT 2.0. When the subject of Lesnar came up, Breakker recalled his first-ever meeting with The Beast Incarnate.

“I met him, I want to say like 2017, maybe or something like that. I went backstage to a Raw when I was in college,” Breakker revealed. “I met him there, but as a performer, I haven’t ran into him. Yeah, I’d love to work with Brock.”

“He is an animal,” Breakker continued. “I think he would kind of like Roddy [Strong] elevate me. You know, force me to elevate and bring my game up as well. I think Brock would do the same thing, and I think it would be a war.”

Speaking of Strong, Breakker gave props to the NXT Cruiserweight Champion for their “old school slugfest” this past Tuesday on NXT. Breakker defeated Strong in the main event.

“Roderick Strong, he’s a really tough guy and a tough competitor. I have to give credit where it’s due, he’s a very elite superstar. He’s very elite,” Breakker said. “He brings the best out of his opponents. That’s all I can really say about him is that he’s elite. He’s a top performer. All the respect to Roddy. It was an old school slugfest. I was thankful for the opportunity.”

As noted earlier, Bron Breakker has vowed to defeat WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the road, and is eager to share the ring with the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.