WWE has announced storyline injuries to Liv Morgan.

Last night’s WWE RAW featured an angle where RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch fought with Morgan after their rematch was made official for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. The segment ended with Lynch smashing Morgan’s elbow against the steel ring steps.

WWE has since announced that Morgan suffered a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her left arm.

It will be interesting to see if the Morgan storyline injury leads to some sort of stipulation for the rematch at WWE Day 1, which comes after Lynch used a handful of tights to retain over Morgan on last week’s RAW.

WWE Day 1 will take place on Saturday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. You can click here for the current card.

