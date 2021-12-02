The upcoming WWE tour of Canada has been pushed back to the fall of 2022.

As we’ve noted, it was previously announced that WWE was returning to Canada to tape TV for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. The following dates were confirmed with tickets already on sale – Friday, January 21 for a SmackDown from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, January 22 for a WWE Supershow live event at Evraz Place in Regina, Saskatchewan; Sunday, January 23 for a WWE Supershow live event at Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Monday, January 24 for a RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

In an update, it appeared today that the January 2022 tour of Canada had been nixed due to the following new dates being announced for the United States, with tickets going on sale Friday, December 10, replacing the original Canadian dates – Friday, January 21 for a SmackDown at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; Saturday, January 22 for a WWE Supershow live event at The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY; Sunday, January 23 for a WWE Supershow live event at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV; Monday, January 24 for a RAW at the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH.

WWE has since issued a statement to confirm the January 2022 Canadian tour being pushed back. They issued the following this afternoon:

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown live event scheduled for January 21, 2022 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to Friday, September 30. The WWE Supershow live event scheduled for January 22, 2022 at the Brandt Centre in Regina has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 1. The WWE Supershow live event scheduled for January 23, 2022 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon has been rescheduled and will now be WWE Live on Sunday, October 2. The WWE Monday Night Raw live event scheduled for January 24, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton has been rescheduled to Monday, September 26. Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.ca and all originally purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Superstars previously advertised for the nixed January 2022 tour include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, and Rhea Ripley. There’s no word yet on if they will be working the October 2022 re-scheduled dates, but we will keep you updated.

It should be noted that the 2021 Canadian dates are still listed on the WWE website. The RAW live event scheduled for Wednesday, December 29 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario is scheduled, as is the RAW live event on Thursday, December 30 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. These shows are a part of WWE’s 2021 Holiday Tour, and the Toronto show is the one that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was announced for earlier this week. Stratus will make a special appearance that night, but there’s no word on if she will be wrestling.

The last WWE event to be held in Canada was the February 24, 2020 RAW episode from Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE touring schedule.