WWE Hall Of Famer, Trish Stratus, will be making a return to WWE in the near future. The legendary wrestler has been confirmed for an upcoming WWE live event, providing fans with the chance to see her in person. Her role has also been confirmed as a host for the evening.

Trish Stratus will be appearing at the upcoming show in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, December 29th. The event is taking place at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Her return to the company will be a one-night-only deal, with tickets still being available for the show.

The former seven-time Women’s Champion released a statement on TrishStratus.com.

“Excited to step through that curtain and feel the energy of the WWE Universe one more time. Let’s do this Toronto!”

Stratus was last seen inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2019 where she competed against Charlotte Flair. This match appears to have been her final ever in-ring appearance, and she was defeated by the current SmackDown Women’s Champion.

However, Stratus has recently enjoyed a back and forth with Sasha Banks on social media as of late. The two women have teased a match, which the WWE Hall Of Famer has claimed to be open to doing.