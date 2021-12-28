WWE will not be returning to Canada this year after all.

Ticketmaster has just announced that Wednesday’s live event from the Coca-Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada has been postponed until Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ticketmaster is still offering tickets for the March show, and all originally purchased tickets will be honored in March.

Wednesday’s show was scheduled to be WWE’s first event in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was scheduled to be the special guest host, but there’s no word yet on if she will be appearing in March.

Before being officially postponed today, it had been announced that the Toronto show would run at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The new date for WWE’s return to Toronto is the day after they run a show in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. It was recently announced that WWE will run the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, March 26 as a part of the Road to WrestleMania Tour.

It was announced last week that the WWE live event scheduled for Thursday, December 30 from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada was postponed until Sunday, March 6, also due to the pandemic. Tickets purchased for this week’s show will be honored in March.

This week’s changes come after WWE postponed a RAW taping, a SmackDown taping, and two Supershow live events in Canada earlier this month. As noted at this link, the shows were scheduled for late January, but will now take place next fall.

The last WWE event to be held in Canada was the February 24, 2020 RAW episode from Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Stay tuned for more.