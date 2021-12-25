WWE filed for trademarks relating to its current logo and company name earlier this month.
On December 16, WWE filed the trademarks under the category of computer services and virtual goods with the USPTO.
Below are the full descriptions for the trademarks:
Computer Services:
The mark consists of two “W”s stacked on top of each other with a “scar” underneath.
Mark For: WW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer services, namely, creating an online community for users to access online world marketplaces and metaverse platforms; creating an on-line community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds.
Mark For: WWE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer services, namely, creating an online community for users to access online world marketplaces and metaverse platforms; creating an on-line community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds.
Downloadable Virtual Goods:
The mark consists of Two “W”s, stacked on top of each other with a “scar” underneath.
Mark For: WW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable virtual goods, items, and general consumer merchandise, downloadable computer programs, and downloadable computer applications, browser extensions, widgets, emoticons, badges, images and chat colors, video, computer, and downloadable application game software enhancements and components.