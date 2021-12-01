WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley is well known for being vocal about his feelings on the current WWE product. Last night Foley took to social media to praise one of last night’s NXT 2.0 matches in particular.

That was the encounter between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray. The WWE Hall Of Famer was impressed by what he saw and the creativity that they displayed.

He stated on Twitter: “Hardcore creativity on display in a banger of a match between @Kay_Lee_Ray and @DakotaKai_WWE on @WWENXT.”

Both women saw the WWE Hall Of Famer’s tweet and took the time to respond to him, with Kay Lee Ray simply saying, “thank you” after sharing a crying emoji. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai stated, “That means the world from you.” Clearly, the comment from the WWE Hall Of Famer resonated.

Kai and Kay Lee Ray competed in a ladder match in order to decide which team had the advantage heading into WarGames this Sunday. In the end, it would be Kay Lee Ray who retrieved the briefcase to help her team gain an advantage.

