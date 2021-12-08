WWE Hall of Famer “Blackjack” Jack Lanza (John Lanza) has reportedly passed away at the age of 86.

Jim Ross took to Twitter today to announce Blackjack’s passing.

“Just heard from old, Winnipeg friend Bob Holliday that Jack Lanza has passed away at the age of 86. Jack was our lead agent during the Attitude Era. Helluva hand. [folded hands emoji] [cowboy hat face emoji],” JR wrote.

Lanza made his pro wrestling debut back in 1961, and retired in 1985. He later worked for WWE as a road agent and producer. Lanza had runs with WWE, the AWA, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, WWA, the NWA, GCW, and others. Along with WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan, Lanza was a one-time WWWF World Tag Team Champion, a one-time WWA World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NWA American Tag Team Champion.

The Blackjacks were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 (seen above with Lanza on the right), and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

Stay tuned for more on Lanza’s passing. You can see JR’s tweet below, along with some clips of Lanza: