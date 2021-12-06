As Jim Ross continues his recovery from skin cancer, he received a visit from an old friend. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley paid Ross a visit today, and tweeted a picture of the two hanging out at Ross’ house, as well as an optimistic outlook on Ross’ battle.

“Check out that view!” Foley tweeted. “I’m talking about the ocean, not me and JR. We had a great visit – and Jim is stomping a mudhole in cancer’s ass…and walking it dry!”

Jim Ross revealed that he had skin cancer on October 23; he had successful surgery on November 24 and worked AEW Dynamite the same night. Ross began treatment radiation treatment on his foot days later, the first of 21 treatments he is to undergo.

It is expected Jim Ross will miss AEW Dynamite until the end of the treatments, and he will then resume commentating for AEW on December 29, the last AEW Dynamite episode to air on TNT before their move to TBS. Several in AEW have publicly wished Ross well as he works towards a full recovery.

Jim Ross and Mick Foley’s relationship dates back to WWE, where Ross was instrumental in signing Foley to the promotion when he served as WWE’s head of talent relations in the mid ’90s. Ross also called most of Foley’s most famous matches, including the 1998 Hell in a Cell match between Foley and the Undertaker, a match largely seen as the launching point for Foley’s main event push and featuring one of the most iconic calls in Ross’ career.

