As noted, due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE, there were several changes to tonight’s Madison Square Garden card. The main event was originally Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens but was later changed to Kevin Owens vs. Edge in a Steel Cage.

Below are the results:

* Finn Balor defeated T-Bar

* Alpha Academy defeated Dolph Zigger and Robert Roode

* Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Pete Dunne (NXT Championship Match)

* Natalya defeated Nikki ASH

* Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya

* Randy Orton & Riddle (c) defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits (Steel Cage Match for WWE Raw Tag Team Titles)

*Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz (WWE United States Championship Match)

*AJ Styles defeated Omos via Disqualification

* Edge defeated Kevin Owens (Steel Cage Match)

