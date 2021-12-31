WWE held a live event at the KeyBank Center Arena in Buffalo, New York tonight. In the main event, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Buffalo Street Fight match.

Below are the full results:

* Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

* Ricochet, Cesaro, and Erik defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn

* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Xia Li

* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

* The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus (Buffalo Street Fight Match)

Sheamus challenges Drew to a Buffalo Street Fight later on and Drew accepts!! #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/8G65VYjWu4 — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 31, 2021

(h/t: sacnilk)