WWE held a live event at the KeyBank Center Arena in Buffalo, New York tonight. In the main event, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Buffalo Street Fight match.
Below are the full results:
* Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn
* Ricochet, Cesaro, and Erik defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn
* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Xia Li
* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor
* The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)
* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus (Buffalo Street Fight Match)
Just when @RidgeWWE runs in, @TrueKofi one ups him! Also it’s not #WWEBuffalo without a TABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/SMcQO71p9O
— Jose Gonzalez (@TheJoseCanUC) December 31, 2021
Amazing performance by @TrueKofi! Outstanding form & technique! #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/BmMQ4YphFq
— Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 31, 2021
@SashaBanksWWE vs @MsCharlotteWWE at #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/WrOKKgcwP9
— distinctpath2 (@DistinctPath2) December 31, 2021
✌️days until #WWEDay1 @WWEUsos #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/RUipkngm5p
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2021
Sheamus challenges Drew to a Buffalo Street Fight later on and Drew accepts!! #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/8G65VYjWu4
— Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 31, 2021
#WWEBuffalo Swing time #Cesaro pic.twitter.com/ddkwDQ3EA7
— Peter Dunn (@metalpeter) December 31, 2021
(h/t: sacnilk)