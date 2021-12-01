Tuesday’s live WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 637,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.92% from last week’s 625,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 195,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.17% from the 189,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #34 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.

NXT ranked #69 in viewership on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #69 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, and tied with two other episodes, the November 2 and November 9 shows, for the best key demo rating since Halloween Havoc. The show had some sports competition from the NBA and college basketball. This week’s viewership was up 1.92% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 7.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 3.19% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.25% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Suns on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.83 rating, drawing 2.377 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.653 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 key demo rating.

This week’s live WarGames go-home edition of NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final WarGames build, the continuation of The Adventures of MSK, Edris Enofe making his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut, Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase, Joe Gacy hosting his All-Inclusive Invitational, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly in a #1 contender’s match, the Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match with Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray, which was the opener, and the main event, which was the Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match with Bron Breakker vs. Johnny Gargano, who were picked for the match by fan voting.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 19 Episode: 606,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 26 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 2 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 603,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 574,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 30 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode