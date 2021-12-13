WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Sarray announced that she is returning to the United States after her trip to Japan.

She tweeted, “I got a lot of power surrounded by my Japanese family, friends, and loved ones for the first time in 9 months. Life shines because I dream. Return to America! !! I will go …”

As noted, it was November 13 when Sarray announced on Twitter that she was going back to Japan.

She signed with WWE back in February 2020 and made her official WWE NXT debut on April 20, 2021.

One of her last WWE matches was on the November 9 edition of NXT 2.0, where she lost to Kay Lee Ray.

Below are her tweets:

