WWE NXT Superstar Lash Legend will wrestle her debut match during tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE has announced Lash vs. Amari Miller for tonight’s show. Legend has hosted several “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” talk show segments on NXT TV in recent weeks, but this is her first time wrestling. Miller has lost most of her NXT and 205 Live matches since losing her debut to Mercedes Martinez on the June 8 NXT show. Since the NXT 2.0 reboot in mid-September, she has won 4 out of 7 matches on both shows. She last worked on the November 26 205 Live show, defeating Erica Yan. She lost to Tiffany Stratton on 205 Live the week before that.

Legend previously played in the WNBA for the Seattle Storm, and signed with WWE as a part of last December’s Performance Center Class. She appeared in a NXT TV segment with Cameron Grimes this past February, but officially arrived when the NXT 2.0 revamp kicked off in September. Legend played college basketball at Mississippi State and Texas A&M before going pro in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Andre Chase vs. Guru Raaj has also been announced for tonight’s show, in a rematch from the July 2 WWE 205 Live episode, which Chase won.

Since losing to Finn Balor at WWE Superstar Spectacle back in January, Raaj has worked just three TV matches – losing to Chase on the July 2 205 Live; defeating Asher Hale on the July 16 205 Live; losing to Hale on the July 23 205 Live. Chase is currently on a three-match losing streak. Since debuting with the win over Raaj on July 2, he has worked 13 matches on NXT and 205 Live, but only won one of those, and that was the November 12 205 Live win over Malik Blade.

Speaking of Blade, he will be in action during tonight’s main event against fan favorite Solo Sikoa.

Blade debuted with a loss to Boa on the September 17 205 Live. Since then he has took a loss in all 9 NXT and 205 Live matches he’s worked. Sikoa debuted on the November 2 NXT episode with a win over Jeet Rama. Since then he has won all three of his matches – LA Knight and Grayson Waller on the November 9 NXT; Chase on the November 26 205 Live; Edris Enofe on the November 30 NXT.

Regarding the future of WWE 205 Live, there continues to be major changes rumored. We noted a few weeks back that there was talk of changing or dropping the NXT Cruiserweight Title, currently held by Roderick Strong. It’s been confirmed on NXT TV that there is no longer a 205 pound weight limit for the division. Joe Gacy, who came up short against Strong at NXT WarGames last Sunday, has cut promos on how he plans to change the division and make it more inclusive for other competitors.

As seen below, Gacy took to Instagram this afternoon and re-posted this promo from this week’s NXT episode, where he indicated he is working on changing the name of WWE 205 Live.

“My name is Joe Gacy, and the outcome of the match at WarGames is not as important as our bigger vision,” Gacy said. “What we did was far more important than the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. We ended years of division, we broke down barriers, and I am currently working on changing the name of a particular show that promotes such exclusivity.”

Stay tuned for more from WWE 205 Live and more on Gacy’s changes.