The WWE NXT WarGames event will take place tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring the Men’s WarGames Match and the Women’s WarGames Match.

Remember to join us tonight for live NXT WarGames coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute WarGames Pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller)

WarGames Advantage: Team New School.

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

WarGames Advantage: Team Gonzalez.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Imperium (c)

Hair vs. Hair Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson