T-Bar tweeted Thursday that he had “found” Veer Mahaan, who has been advertised to appear on RAW for nearly two months. The former RETRIBUTION member sent out the tweet during the Hulu broadcast of WWE Main Event, where he lost to Mahaan in a singles bout.

Don’t worry everyone, I found VEER MAHAAN. He may be on his way to @WWE RAW, but he’s battling me on #WWEMainEvent right now on @hulu!

Back in November, WWE began airing vignettes hyping up the RAW debut of Veer Mahaan, initially presented as just Veer. Over the past few weeks, a few more vignettes have aired, but there’s still no word on Mahaan’s debut date. Lance Storm also recently poked fun at WWE delaying Mahaan’s debut. Even Virgil shared his excitement over Mahaan’s impending debut.

Mahaan has worked several matches on Main Event recently, which include wins over Cedric Alexander and released WWE Superstar John Morrison. You can see T-Bar’s tweet on Veer Mahan below.