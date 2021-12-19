WWE’s YouTube channel has revealed a sneak preview of the upcoming episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. As reported earlier this month, the next guest on the popular series will be former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

During the clip, DDP grows emotional as he recalls in detail the conversation he had with Triple H when being invited to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017.

“[It meant] everything. Hunter, when he called me, I was in my hometown, they were doing Positively Living is what they came up with as the title. And I was in my hometown, Point Pleasant, New Jersey,” Diamond Dallas Page recalled. “It was the last shot, and they say, ‘The boss wants to talk to ya.’ I picked it up and it was [Triple H]. He was like, ‘Oh, how’s it going?’ So I start telling him, and he’s like, ‘Man, when you think about your career, God, where you started? I got to be honest, Dave, when I first saw you and you said you were going to move from the manager to be a wrestler, I thought, what’s this guy, crazy? He’s like 36! It’ll never happen.’

“‘But then when I was at the powerplant with you on so many occasions. And your work ethic, and blah, blah, blah.’ And at some point, I started thinking, ‘Is this around cameras? Is this that call?’ And then he said it. I started breathing like, ‘Oh, wow, yeah.’ And — powerful.”

DDP, now 65, was a top star in WCW during the late 90s and early 2000s. Upon WWE’s purchase of WCW, DDP immediately signed with Vince McMahon and started performing for WWE. He was a European Champion, a Tag Team Champion, and as noted, he was inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame among stars like Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, and Beth Phoenix.

You can see the full sneak peek below: