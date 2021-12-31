WWE is reportedly issuing fines to anyone caught without a mask backstage.

A COVID-19 memo was recently issued within the company and it was ruled that masks are mandatory backstage at all times, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There will be fines issued to not just WWE talents, but anyone backstage.

It was also said that WWE has recommended, but not mandated, that everyone get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

We noted earlier this week how WWE is no longer requiring COVID-19 testing. It’s now believed that WWE is following CDC recommendations and shortening the quarantine time from 10 to 5 days, so those who tested positive and missed shows would be available for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, provided the positive COVID-19 test took place this past Saturday or earlier. A talent would need two negative tests on consecutive says, with the first test allowed on day five, which is basically six days total.

Seth Rollins is the only confirmed COVID-19 positive as of this writing. Based on changes in recent WWE TV and live events schedules, the following main roster wrestlers have missed shows in the last week – Rollins, WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega and possibly her partner Carmella, Bobby Lashley, King Xavier Woods, Erik, Austin Theory, Omos, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In the case of The Viking Raiders, they both worked Sunday’s live event in Tampa and Monday’s show in Orlando, but Erik has been missing for the rest of the tour.

This week’s WWE NXT episode also saw changes, as Brian Kendrick, Dexter Lumis, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne did not appear as advertised. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle also did not appear live as originally planned, but did appear via video with WALTER for the segment with MSK and NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. It will be interesting to see how next Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil episode is affected.

Regarding wrestlers being pulled from shows in the last week, some did not work matches as advertised as a precautionary measure. F4Wonline.com reports how WWE officials have noted that not all of the wrestlers missing shows this past week have tested positive for COVID-19. Some were pulled from the live events because the company is intent on not risking certain key people who are scheduled for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, such as Reigns.

