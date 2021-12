Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 1.966 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s preliminary Fast National numbers provided by Spoiler TV.

This would be down 0.10% from last week’s preliminary viewership of 1.968 million viewers, and down 8.51% from last week’s final viewership of 2.149 million viewers.

It’s expected that the final viewership released on Monday afternoon will be around 2.10 million.

