WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday averaged 2.219 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Spoiler TV. It scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, tied with S.W.A.T, Shark Tank and Magnum PI.

The audience is up 12.9% from last week’s preliminary viewership of 1.966 million viewers. The overnights were also up 9.3% from last week’s final viewership of 2.03 million viewers.

The final viewership is usually up around 5-10%, so the viewership that will be released on Monday afternoon should be in the 2.3 million – 2.4 million range, which would be the best audience for the show since September.

Stay tuned for more. Full WWE SmackDown results from Friday are here.