WWE held a Supershow at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan on Saturday night. In the main event, WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens.

Also doing the show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella defeated Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan and Dana Brooke.

Below are full results courtesy of WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM:

* Bianca Belair def. Doudrop

* Finn Balor def. Austin Theory

* Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) def. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan & Dana Brooke (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match)

* Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss

* Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles via DQ

* Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* Big E (c) def. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship Match)