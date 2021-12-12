WWE held a Supershow at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan on Saturday night. In the main event, WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens.
Also doing the show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella defeated Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan and Dana Brooke.
Below are full results courtesy of WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM:
* Bianca Belair def. Doudrop
* Finn Balor def. Austin Theory
* Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) def. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan & Dana Brooke (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match)
* Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss
* Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles via DQ
* Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
* Big E (c) def. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship Match)
