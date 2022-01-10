AEW announced earlier this afternoon ten matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
The main event is Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) and The Blade vs. Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & Preston “10” Vance.
Other matches include Andrade El Idolo vs. Avery Good, The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace, and FTR vs. Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins.
AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.
Below is the full lineup:
* Private Party & The Blade vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Avery Good
* Dante Martin vs. Action Andretti
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy
* QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
* Red Velvet & Leyla Hirsch vs. Notorious Mimi & B3cca
* Sonny Kiss & Jay Lethal vs. Jaden Valo & Chris Steeler
* FTR vs. Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins
* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace
* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio
