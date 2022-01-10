AEW announced earlier this afternoon ten matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The main event is Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) and The Blade vs. Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & Preston “10” Vance.

Other matches include Andrade El Idolo vs. Avery Good, The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace, and FTR vs. Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins.

AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Below is the full lineup:

* Private Party & The Blade vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Avery Good

* Dante Martin vs. Action Andretti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy

* QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton

* Red Velvet & Leyla Hirsch vs. Notorious Mimi & B3cca

* Sonny Kiss & Jay Lethal vs. Jaden Valo & Chris Steeler

* FTR vs. Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins

* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace

* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]