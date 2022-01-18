Good Burger and Kenan & Kel actor, Kel Mitchell, recently sat down with Coming Soon to discuss his upcoming book release and his career in entertainment. The book is a 90-day guide on how to level up your faith and includes stories from his career in entertainment.

Mitchell, who is a WWE fan, worked with Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston on a reprised sketch of the hit Nickelodeon show All That released in March 2020. Kel Mitchell was featured in the main role of the show between 1994 and 1999, playing various characters in different sketches.

Famed for his love of orange soda in the Kenan & Kel series, Kel spoke of his admiration of working with The New Day for the mini-All That revival.

“That was a dream come true to me. First of all, we brought All That back and then having them come on, because I’m a huge WWE fan, you know what I mean? So that was cool,” Mitchell stated.

“Me and my wife. We love the WWE and so when New Day came on, they were excited and I was just as excited as them. It was really funny because I remember I got to like knock a chair over and hit them, and it was just them looking at me like that. I was like, ‘Oh, I feel like I’m in the WWE. This is crazy. I’m about to wrestle.’ So, yeah man, we had fun. We had a lot of fun,” Kel said.

The sketch saw Kel, as Coach Kreeton, teach his students how to wrestle, but one of his students already had some ideas of her own. She brought in the 11-time Tag Team Champions in WWE to teach Coach Kreeton a lesson.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Coming Soon for the transcription.

