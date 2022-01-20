Adam Cole has recently reunited with several WWE Superstars in order to create a special tribute for Betty White. The AEW star hung out with Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and former Breezango member, Tyler Breeze to create something special for the late celebrity.

The New Day member shared an image of the four of them singing into a microphone, captured:

“Happy birthday #BettyWhite.”

It is unknown at this time what the project is going to be, or when it will air. However, all four men were known collectively as, ‘Da Party,’ and they were frequently featured together on Woods’ YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

After Breeze’s release and Adam Cole’s decision not to re-sign with WWE, the four haven’t been working together. But, it appears that has now changed, with whatever this project will be to honor Betty White. Adam Cole recently spoke with Throwing Down w/Renee & Miesha, admitting he was and was not surprised by Kyle O’Reilly joining AEW.

“You know it’s crazy to say this, but yes and no,” Cole said. “The reason no is because, again, you think about all the stuff we did for those four years in NXT and how awesome that time was together with those guys. And I thought ‘okay, cool. We had that moment together and that was a really, really fun time period.’ Now imagining that elsewhere is really surreal to think. But at the same time, I have worked in the same company as Kyle O’Reilly since 2009. Literally since 2009.

“I started wrestling in 2008. Me and him have worked together, either against each other as opponents, or as a group or tag team since 2009. So that small period where Kyle was not in AEW. That was the only three or four months or whatever where I hadn’t been in the same company as Kyle.

“So it feels right at the same time. At this point, I’m just convinced that wherever Kyle is, I’m going to end up. It’s just meant to be. But to answer the question, yes it’s beyond cool. I love Kyle O’Reilly to death.”

