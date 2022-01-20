AEW star Kyle O’Reilly became a father this week.

O’Reilly took to Instagram today to announce that his daughter, Janie Elizabeth Greenwood, was born on Monday, January 17. She was named after his late mother.

“January 17, 2022 was the most important and amazing day of my life. Welcome to the world Janie Elizabeth Greenwood. Named after my late Mother who wanted to be a Granny more than anything, I am so proud to be your Dad. Life is so precious and beautiful! You share a birthday with some amazingly influential and positive people including Michelle Obama, Betty White, Muhammad Ali and Jim Carrey plus you were born on MLK day during a full moon. That is some wildly positive energy right there! Can’t wait to watch you grow up [heart emoji x 3],” O’Reilly wrote.

He attached two photos of the baby and included this quote from children’s author Robert Munsch, “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.”

O’Reilly is currently signed to AEW, where he’s teaming with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. He made his AEW in-ring debut on the December 29 New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, teaming with Fish and Cole to defeat Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. This came just three weeks after O’Reilly finished up his WWE NXT run with a Steel Cage match loss to Von Wagner on December 7.

