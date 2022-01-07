The trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, known in WWE as The Undisputed Era, appear to be getting a new name. On January 3, AEW filed trademarks for the name Paragon, as well as a potential logo for the group.

While not confirmed as the name for the Undisputed Era group, Kyle O’Reilly had previously used the term paragon during a promo between him and Cole on the December 29 episode of AEW Dynamite. A new name will be required for the stable, as the Undisputed Era trademark is owned by WWE.

The Undisputed Era first formed in the WWE NXT brand at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017, the same night Adam Cole made his official WWE debut. The group would go on to eventually include Roderick Strong and would hold every title on the NXT brand before breaking up in early 2021. Bobby Fish would later be released by WWE in August of 2021, while Cole and O’Reilly would let their contracts expire later in the year. Strong remains the only Undisputed Era that remains in WWE.

Cole and Fish would later reunite in AEW as loose associates before O’Reilly made his debut at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, assisting Fish in helping Cole defeat Orange Cassidy in singles action. The Undisputed Era officially reunited a week later at AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash, defeating Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in trios action with the help of the Young Bucks.

You can see the Paragon logo below.

AEW filed a trademark for the term Paragon on 1/3/22. Kyle O'Reilly used that term to state the potential that he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish, the former Undisputed ERA in NXT, would have if they were aligned again in AEW. Check out the logo: pic.twitter.com/HF3lhEjw1j — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) January 7, 2022

