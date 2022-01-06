Newly signed AEW star Jake Atlas will see arguably the biggest challenge of his young career when he goes one-on-one against Adam Cole on this week’s AEW Rampage. During his debut match on AEW Dark, Atlas showed off his athleticism and scored the pinfall over Serpentico.

It was also announced that AEW fan-favorite, Hook, will be returning to action when he goes one-on-one against Aaron Solo. Solo and QT Marshall cut a promo on Hook, explaining just how confident they are that they will end his dominant streak on Friday.

Ahead of their one-on-one match for the AEW Women’s Championship at Battle For The Belts on Saturday, Britt Baker and Riho will meet in the ring but with allies by their side. Ruby Soho will team with Riho versus Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter.

As noted, it was announced last week that Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz will face Daniel Garcia & Team 2point0 in a six-man, no DQ, no holds barred match. This will be a rematch from the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, but this time, with the added stipulation. It will also be interesting to see how Chris Jericho is involved, as he has been having conflicts with Garcia & Team 2point0, as well as some heated words with Kingston.

You can see the full card for AEW Rampage below:

Six-man, No DQ, No Holds Barred Match

Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & Team 2point0



Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho & Ruby Soho

Hook vs. Aaron Solo

Jake Atlas vs. Adam Cole

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]