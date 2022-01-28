WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes the potential feud between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock “would be the biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling” since The Mega Powers [Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage] storyline and the trilogy of WrestleMania matches between The Rock and Steve Austin.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry stated how The Rock confronting Reigns about being the Tribal Chief, and the head of the Anoa’i family dynasty, would a “historically top tier story.”

“There’s only one thing that can be changed and it’s really not even a change,” Henry said. “It’s only one thing that can happen that can take it out of this world and make it — and that’s for The Rock to come and say, ‘No, you don’t run the family. I run the family.’

“If that was to happen it would be the biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling. Because this is already historically [a] top tier story without The Rock. You add The Rock, man you can put it right up there with [The Mega Powers].

“You can put it right up there with another thing that The Rock was involved in, The Nation. You can put it right up there into Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s run and rise to prominence. There’s really nothing that it wouldn’t surpass.”

There have been reports of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns potentially happening at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA. Last November, The Rock denied rumors that he was returning to face Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania 38.

Mark Henry, an announcer on AEW Rampage, also works as a coach and talent scout for AEW.

H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.

