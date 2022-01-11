The debut edition of AEW Battle of the Belts on Saturday night averaged 704,000 viewers, according to ShowBuzzDaily.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.27 rating to rank #11 for the night on cable. The 0.27 rating translates to 355,000 viewers in the demo, according to WrestleNomics.

The show was up 6.8% in total viewers from the fast national ratings that were released over the weekend, while the number of viewers in the 18-49 demo were up 6%.

NFL programming dominated cable and network ratings on Saturday. On cable, NFL-related programming took seven of the top nine spots, while ESPN Sportscenter took the other two. A Hallmark original movie, The Wedding Veil, that was head-to-head with Battle of the Belts, was #10 for the night.

AEW Battle of the Belts featured Britt Baker defeating Riho via submission to retain the AEW Women’s Championship, Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes to win the Interim TNT Championship and Ricky Starks defeating Matt Sydal to retain the FTW Championship. Full AEW Battle of the Belts results are at this link.

AEW has aired on Saturday night five other times in the past, most recently with Rampage airing on Christmas night last month. It was the third-best audience and third-best 18-49 demo rating the company has done out of the six Saturday night shows. Below are the times that AEW has aired on Saturday nights:

August 22, 2020 Dynamite: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26, 2021 Dynamite: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 16, 2021 Dynamite: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 23, 2021 Dynamite: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 25,2021 Rampage: 589,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8, 2022 Battle of the Belts: 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

