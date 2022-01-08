AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced this evening that the house show matches held at tonight’s Battle of the Belts event will be taped for AEW Dark.

Battle of The Belts will air on TNT at 8 pm ET, live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The local start time is 7 pm ET.

Khan tweeted, “With medical protocol scratching @CodyRhodes, we’ll crown an Interim TNT Champion tonight! We’re allotted 1 hour for the live #AEWBOTB show tonight on TNT + for the Charlotte fans there’s a house show: EVERY AEW champion besides Cody in action TONIGHT! We’ll tape it all for Dark!”

As noted, AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will miss tonight’s event due to testing positive for COVID-19. Dustin Rhodes will compete against Sammy Guevara to determine an interim TNT Champion until Cody returns.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Below is Tony Khan’s announcement as well as the latest lineup for tonight’s Battle of the Belts.

* Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes (Interim TNT Championship Match)

* Ricky Stars (c) vs. Matt Sydal (FTW Championship Match)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Riho (AEW Women’s Championship Match)

