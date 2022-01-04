Eleven matches have been announced for the first AEW Dark episode of 2022.

Tonight’s Dark episode will feature Sammy Guevara’s first match since dropping the TNT Title to Cody Rhodes as he goes up against Ho Ho Lun. The women’s division will be represented by Marina Shafir vs. Valentina Rossi, while tag team action includes The Acclaimed vs. Axton Ray and Blanco Loco.

These AEW Dark matches were taped last week at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. You can click here for full spoilers.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us tonight for full coverage.

AEW has announced the following Dark line-up for tonight:

* Sammy Guevara vs. Ho Ho Lun

* Tony Nese vs. Alan “5” Angels

* The Acclaimed vs. Axton Ray and Blanco Loco

* Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin

* Anna Jay vs. Dream Girl Ellie

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Colt Cabana

* Jamie Hayter vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. JD Drake

* The Gunn Club vs. Austin Green, Rolando Perez and Donnie Primetime

* Marina Shafir vs. Valentina Rossi

* Dante Martin vs. Chandler Hopkins

