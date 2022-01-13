Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 969,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.05% from last week’s TBS premiere episode, which drew 1.010 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.39 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 9.30% from last week’s 0.43 rating. This week’s 0.39 key demographic rating represents 505,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 9.82% from last week’s 560,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.43 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.39 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #32 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience since Winter Is Coming on December 15, but the second-best key demo rating since the 0.40 rating on October 27, behind last week’s 0.43 rating. Wednesday’s viewership was down 4.05% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.30% from last week.

The NBA game between the Nets and the Bulls on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.57 rating, drawing 1.556 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.517 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.411 million viewers. Chicago Fire also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.85.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 27.2% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up30% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT and cable news coverage of President Trump’s impeachment.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, and featured a several happenings advertised ahead of time – an appearance by AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, Matt Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin, CM Punk vs. Wardlow, and Interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Daniel Garcia, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

